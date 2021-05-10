Delhi HC grants interim bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal after father dies of COVID-19

Source: Twitter/@cpimspeak

Pinjra Tod Activist Natasha Narwal on May 10 was granted interim bail from the Delhi High Court to perform the last rites of her father Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who passed away in Rohtak of COVID-19.

A Division Bench comprising of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J. Bhambhani noted that there is nobody else in the family to perform the cremation as her brother is also down with COVID and their mother passed away 15 years ago.

"In view of the interest of justice, we are of the view that the release of the applicant is imperative in this hour of grief and personal loss and in facts and circumstances of the case. We accordingly release Natash Narwal, the applicant, on three weeks interim bail subject to the following conditions, it ordered.

As per the Live Law report, the relief is subject to furnishing of a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 to the satisfaction of Jail Superintendent.

As per the Indian Express report, Mahavir Narwal was hospitalised after his oxygen levels dipped marginally. Due to diabetes-related complications, his levels did not stabilise and he was put on a ventilator on the morning of May 9.

CPIM party also expressed their condolences to Mahavir Narwal who was a senior member of the group.

"CPIM expresses deep condolences on the demise of Comrade Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of CPIM. It is criminal act of the Modi govt that his daughter Natasha Narwal was arrested under UAPA last year and couldn't even meet her father. Lal Salaam Mahavir Narwal!" it wrote on twitter.

Natasha had also earlier filed a bail application on the ground that her aged father had been hospitalized in Rohtak on account of being COVID positive but the bench had reserved its orders in Narwal's bail plea on April 28.

Natasha along with her fellow Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita was arrested on May 23 last year from her home. They were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the Delhi riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.