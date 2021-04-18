MARKET NEWS

Delhi govt requests Railway Ministry to provide up to 5,000 COVID-19 beds in train coaches at Anand Vihar, Shakur Basti Railway stations

The Delhi government made the request in view of the mounting coronavirus cases requiring hospitalisation that have strained the National Capital's COVID-19 facilities.

Moneycontrol News
April 18, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Trains coaches were modified into isolation wards and COVID-19 care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

Trains coaches were modified into isolation wards and COVID-19 care facilities during the first wave of the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi government on April 17 requested the Railway Ministry to provide up to 5,000 COVID-19 beds in railway coaches at Anand Vihar, Shakur Basti railway stations.

The Delhi government made the request in view of the mounting coronavirus cases requiring hospitalisation that have strained the National Capital's COVID-19 facilities.

In a letter addressed to Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev wrote that there has been a steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi with thousands of fresh infections being added daily.

He wrote: “In the GNCTD, as of now, the facilities at government and private hospitals available are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more COVID-19 bed facilities to cope up with the ever-increasing demand of COVID-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals.”

“I, therefore, request you to kindly arrange COVID bed facilities at the Anand Vihar and the Shakur Basti railway stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen facilities etc. on an emergent basis,” Dev said.

The letter further said that the Delhi administration would be grateful if the Railways identified more such facilities “up to a level of 5,000 beds, as was done last year, so as to meet the huge demand of beds arising out of an ever-increasing surge in positive cases this time in NCT of Delhi.”

Notably, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways had deployed 813 coaches with 12,472 beds.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
TAGS: #coronavirus #Delhi #Railway Ministry
first published: Apr 18, 2021 03:03 pm

