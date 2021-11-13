Delhi Air Pollution|SC suggests 2-day lockdown, pulls up authorities for lack of control measures

The Supreme Court on November 13 suggested a two-day lockdown to tackle the worsening air quality in Delhi that remained ‘severe’ and lashed out at the administration for lack of pollution control mechanism.

“We are being forced to wear masks at home also, the situation is very serious,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said while hearing a plea on the rising levels of pollution in the capital. The air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 473, marking the condition ‘severe’ on Saturday morning.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, squarely blamed stubble burning in Punjab for the rise in air pollution and said that the government was taking steps to stop it.

“You are making it as if farmers are responsible for this. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi or steps like emission controls, etc?” the CJI questioned. “It has become a fashion to bash the farmers whether it’s Delhi government or someone else. There was a ban on firecrackers, what happened with that?”

The court said that it was told that two lakh machines were available for stubble burning and there were two-three different kinds of machines available in the market but farmers can’t afford to buy them. “Why can’t the Centre or the state government provide these machines to farmers or take away the stubble?”

Asking the central government for an emergency plan for improving the air quality in the city, the court said: “Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days of lockdown or something? How can people live?”

The apex court also questioned the Delhi government, saying that schools in the capital have been opened and children are now exposed to pollutants. “This is not the Centre’s but your jurisdiction. What is happening on that front?” it said. It cited AIIMS Director and pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria’s recent statement that “we are exposing children to pollution, pandemic and dengue”.

It also questioned the Delhi government about the status of the smog towers and emission control projects that it had planned.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Saturday to tackle the crisis. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary are likely to take part in the meeting.

The Supreme Court on Saturday set November 15 as the next day of hearing and asked the Centre to inform the court about the steps taken to control air pollution.

The choking smog on Delhi has unleashed a political feud between the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. BJP’s Amit Malviya has slammed AAP and Kejriwal for the crisis.

While Delhi suffers choking air pollution and a toxic Yamuna, Kejriwal, the man responsible for it, is happily gallivanting in cleaner pastures, a luxury not available to common Delhiites. When asked on pollution, he simply walked away.

“While Delhi is suffering the most debilitating air pollution and the toxic Yamuna and here you have Arvind Kejriwal the man responsible for ensuring that Delhi gets clean air and water is away from Delhi. He is somewhere is Rajasthan and when asked the question of the pollution in the national capital, he simply walked away,” Malviya told CNN News 18.

“Therefore it is important to understand that people who responsible and who should have been in charge of things have the luxury of walking away while the common Delhites suffer,” he said.