Decisions to hold SSLC exams was not unilateral: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Amid reports that the Health and Education departments were not on the same page over holding class 10 board exams, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the decision was arrived at after thorough discussions and was not unilateral.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday had announced that SSLC board exams will be held on July 19 and 22, amid fears of the possible third-wave of COVID-19.

"Education Minister Suresh Kumar after preliminary discussions with me has taken the decision on fixing the dates for SSLC exams. This decision has been taken in the interest of students, after thorough discussions, and it is not a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion in this regard," Yediyurappa tweeted.

After the CM's tweet, Health Minister K Sudhakar, who had last evening stated that he was unaware of the decision to hold the exam, also said the Education Minister has discussed with experts before taking the call, and Yediyurappa was also informed.

"He (Kumar) told me last evening that he had discussed with the CM regarding the decision (about holding exams), as I was in another meeting, I was not aware of.... in the evening he informed me about it.... I think the discussions were also held with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC)," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Hours after the announcement of the timetable for the exams on Monday, Sudhakar had said that his department was unaware of the decision, triggering reports of lack of coordination within the government regarding holding SSLC exams.

However, Kumar on his part had said the decision to hold exams was arrived at after several rounds of discussions, and also talks were held regarding the measures that need to be taken with the Health Department officials, who have given SOP that need to be followed.

During the early weeks of Covid too, the government had drawn criticism over lack of coordination regarding handling the pandemic, with the then Health Minister Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion.

Subsequently, Sriramulu, who is now Social Welfare Minister, was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, by the Chief Minister, and it was allocated to Sudhakar, who was only holding Medical Education portfolio then, with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios amid the pandemic.