you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: NRI Chef Floyd Cardoz dead after testing positive

Cardoz was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on March 25.

Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.

Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.

He was trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion - in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Floyd Cardoz #India #Indian Chef #World News

