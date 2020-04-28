App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry issues new guidelines for home isolation. Here's all you need to know

Caregivers and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as prescribed by the treating medical officer

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Union Ministry of Health on Monday issued new detailed guidelines for home isolation of people, who either have very mild symptoms of the coronavirus infection or are in the pre-symptomatic phase. The present guidelines are in addition to guidelines issued on April 7.

According to the new set of guidelines, the patient should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

The patient should regularly inform his health status to the district surveillance officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. Additionally, the caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Who is eligible for home isolation?

related news

* The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

* Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

Guidelines to follow during isolation

* A caregiver should be available to provide care around the clock. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

* The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.

* The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines. Such individual shall be eligible for home isolation.

When must one seek medical attention?

Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop:

* Difficulty in breathing

* Persistent pain/pressure in the chest

* Mental confusion or inability to arouse

* Developing bluish discolourations of lips/face

* As advised by treating medical officer

When can one discontinue home isolation?

Patients will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies them to be free of infection after laboratory testing.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus latest news #Coronavirus updates #Covid-19 #India #India lockdown

