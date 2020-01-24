Coronavirus outbreak: Ebola, Zika, Nipah and other viruses that caused hundreds of deaths

Ebola outbreak | Ebola virus was first described in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the virus has emerged periodically and infected people in several African countries. The largest Ebola outbreak was first reported in March 2014 and declared an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). The epidemic spread to parts of Africa, Europe, and the US. The largest impacted countries were Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Over the duration of this epidemic, there were 28,616 suspected, probable, and confirmed cases in the three countries and 11,310 deaths were reported. Primary signs of Ebola often include: Fever, aches and pains, such as severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and abdominal (stomach) pain, gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting, unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising. (Image: Reuters)