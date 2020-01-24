App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Ebola, Zika, Nipah and other viruses that caused hundreds of deaths

Here are the major recent outbreaks that have affected lives and economies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A new Chinese coronavirus has infected hundreds since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The World Health Organisation has postponed its decision about whether to classify the new Wuhan coronavirus as a global health emergency. The cases span 13 provinces in mainland China as well as Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Taiwan and Macau. As of Wednesday afternoon EST, the number of reported dead has risen to 17. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

The coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China has left hundreds ill and caused over 15 deaths since December 2019. The World Health Organization has postponed its decision on classifying the new virus as a global health emergency. The cases span 13 provinces in mainland China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Taiwan and Macau. As of January 22, the number of reported deaths had risen to 17. Here's a look at rare viruses that have caused many deaths in the recent past. (Image: Reuters)

SARS outbreak of 2003| SARS or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome affected 26 countries and resulted in more than 8000 cases. The disease appeared in November 2002 in the Guangdong province of southern China. Other countries/areas in which chains of human-to-human transmission occurred after early importation of cases were Toronto in Canada, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, and Hanoi in Vietnam. Symptoms of SARS are Cough (initially dry), shortness of breath, and diarrhoea are present in the first and/or second week of illness. Severe cases often evolve rapidly, progressing to respiratory distress and requiring intensive care. (Image: Reuters)
2/6

SARS outbreak of 2003 | The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS virus spread across 26 countries and over 8000 cases of infections were reported. The disease appeared in November 2002 in Guangdong province of southern China. Other countries in which chains of human-to-human transmission occurred included Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam. Symptoms of SARS are cough (initially dry), shortness of breath, and diarrhoea. Severe cases evolve rapidly, progressing to respiratory distress and patients require intensive care. (Image: Reuters)

MERS outbreak of 2015 | MERS stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The 2015 outbreak in South Korea the largest MERS outbreak outside of the Middle East. By the end of the outbreak, 186 laboratory-confirmed cases (185 in Republic of Korea and 1 in China) and 38 deaths had been recorded. MERS symptoms include Fever with or without chills and stiffness, Cough, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, Sore throat, muscle pain, muscle soreness, Vomiting, diarrhea, stomach or belly pain. (Image: Reuters)
3/6

MERS outbreak of 2015 | MERS stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The 2015 outbreak in South Korea was the largest outbreak outside of the Middle East. By the end of the outbreak, there were 186 laboratory-confirmed cases (185 in the Republic of Korea and 1 in China) and 38 deaths were confirmed. Symptoms include Fever with or without chills and stiffness, cough, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, sore throat, muscle pain, muscle soreness, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach ache. (Image: Reuters)

Ebola outbreak | Ebola virus was first described in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the virus has emerged periodically and infected people in several African countries. The largest Ebola outbreak in history was first reported in March 2014 and declared over by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 10, 2016. The epidemic spread to parts of Africa, Europe, and the United States, the largest impact was in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Over the duration of this epidemic, there were 28,616 suspected, probable, and confirmed cases from these three countries and 11,310 deaths. Primary signs and symptoms of Ebola often include some or several of the following: Fever, aches and pains, such as severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and abdominal (stomach) pain, Gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting, Unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising. (Image: Reuters)
4/6

Ebola outbreak | Ebola virus was first described in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the virus has emerged periodically and infected people in several African countries. The largest Ebola outbreak was first reported in March 2014 and declared an emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). The epidemic spread to parts of Africa, Europe, and the US. The largest impacted countries were Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Over the duration of this epidemic, there were 28,616 suspected, probable, and confirmed cases in the three countries and 11,310 deaths were reported. Primary signs of Ebola often include: Fever, aches and pains, such as severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and abdominal (stomach) pain, gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting, unexplained hemorrhaging, bleeding or bruising. (Image: Reuters)

ZIKA outbreak of 2016 | in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys, Zika was later identified in humans in 1952. The first large outbreak of disease caused by Zika infection was reported from the Island of Yap in 2007. At the height of the 2016 emergency, 216 207 probable cases of acute Zika virus disease were reported in Brazil, the focus of the epidemic, and an estimated 8604 babies were born with malformations. (Image: Reuters) In response, on 1 February 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, prompting a comprehensive response, including the development of surveillance networks, vector-control measures and risk communication strategies.
5/6

ZIKA outbreak of 2015 | An outbreak of ZIKA virus was reported in Brazil in 2015, which spread to over 50 countries at the time. Over 10,000 cases were reported in Rio de Janeiro alone. On February 1, 2016, the World Health Organization declared a outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, prompting a comprehensive response, including the development of surveillance networks, vector-control measures and risk communication strategies. (Image: Reuters)

Nipah outbreak of | Nipah virus was first recognized in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia. It was also recognised in Bangladesh in 2001, and nearly annual outbreaks have occurred in that country since. Nipah outbreak in India killed a total of 19 people. The outbreak was localized to two districts in Kerala State: Kozhikode and Malappuram. Nipah symptoms ange from asymptomatic (no symptoms) to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, involving inflammation of the brain. Infected people initially develop symptoms, including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat. (Image: Reuters)
6/6

Nipah outbreak | The virus was first recognised in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia. It was recorded in Bangladesh in 2001 and nearly annual outbreaks have occurred in the country since. The Nipah outbreak in India claimed 19 lives. The outbreak was localized to two districts in Kerala -- Kozhikode and Malappuram. Nipah symptoms range from asymptomatic (no symptoms) to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis, involving inflammation of the brain. Infected people initially develop symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #Slideshow

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.