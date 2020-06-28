App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Companies' contributions for benefit of CAPF, CPMF personnel to be considered as CSR

The corporate affairs ministry has amended Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Companies' contribution for the benefit of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) veterans as well as their dependents will now be considered as CSR spending under the companies law, with the government making relevant amendments.

The corporate affairs ministry has amended Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. This schedule pertains to board activities that can be taken up as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR works in a particular financial year.

Close

In Schedule VII, the words "Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) veterans, and their dependents including widows" shall be inserted, the ministry said in a notification dated June 23.

related news

A company having a net worth of Rs 500 crore, turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more is required to spend money towards CSR activities.

Corporate Professionals Group Founder Pavan Kumar Vijay said that spending on measures for the benefit of armed forces veterans, war widows and their dependents are considered as CSR.

"Through the amendment in the Schedule, the scope of the clause has been expanded to include spends towards benefit of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) veterans, and their dependents including widows. This is a laudable step and a recognition of the sacrifices made by our para military forces," he said.

Families of CAPF personnel get Rs 15 lakh from the 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund, when a personnel is killed in the line of duty. The fund was launched by the Union Home ministry in 2017.

It was created with an aim that common people who wish to pay tributes and make monetary contributions for CAPF men and women can do so in a streamlined manner. All contributions to this fund are exempt from income tax as per government rules.

The personnel who are killed in action are also eligible for ex-gratia payment under service rules.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Universities should not conduct exams amid pandemic, online tests 'discriminatory': Kapil Sibal

Expert committee to submit report to Karnataka govt on possible community transmission

Expert committee to submit report to Karnataka govt on possible community transmission

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.