App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CNN-News18 reaffirms its position as India’s No.1 English news channel

The channel was way ahead of competition as Republic TV (27.5%) lagged behind by 12% and Times Now (18.6%) could manage less than half of CNN-News18’s market share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On Balakot airstrikes | Shah said that the world has acknowledged India’s right to self-defence and Pakistan has now been isolated. He also said that if airstrikes like Balakot operation “had been carried out 10 years ago, terror attacks like Pulwama would not have happened”. (Image: Twitter/@CNNnews18)
On Balakot airstrikes | Shah said that the world has acknowledged India’s right to self-defence and Pakistan has now been isolated. He also said that if airstrikes like Balakot operation “had been carried out 10 years ago, terror attacks like Pulwama would not have happened”. (Image: Twitter/@CNNnews18)
Whatsapp

CNN-News18 has reaffirmed its position as India’s No.1 English news channel. The latest all-India BARC data shows CNN-News18 dominating every single viewer metric, from urban to rural to megacities.

The flagship English TV channel of Network18 Group smashed viewership records, capturing 39.2 percent of the market share (Week 22, NCCS All 2+, all days, all India) in all data cuts that matter to both viewers as well as advertisers — from urban markets to six metros to the core target group of AB Male 22+, CNN-News18 has aced it in each viewership category.

The channel was way ahead of competition as Republic TV (27.5 percent) lagged behind by 12 percent and Times Now (18.6 percent) could manage less than half of CNN-News18’s market share. In fact, Times Now and India Today put together had a combined market share that did not match CNN-News18's 39.2 percent share.

Close

The channel has seen viewership spikes all through the election season, from Phase 2 to Phase 7 and most importantly on counting day. On May 23, CNN-News18 had leadership position in both morning counting hours as well as the evening prime time. CNN-News18 and News18.com lined up special programming initiatives to keep viewers apprised of the latest trends and major developments through the elections.

related news

Network18 was the only news group in the country to have covered each and every counting centre in the country, making its election coverage the fastest and most reliable. An Election Hub was set up in Hyderabad wherein live inputs from every counting centre were processed real time, reflecting on millions of television and mobile screens across the country.

In line with the legacy of bringing innovation in programming, CNN-News18 deployed the ‘Magic Wall’ — an analytical tool that uses artificial intelligence for election programming and result presentation. Powered by constituency-level research by an award-winning team of reporters and editors, this tool produced accurate data, helping in comparative analysis of trends vis-à-vis previous election results, winning and losing candidates, their margins, giant-killers and percentages.

Bringing a seamless blend of technology and creativity, CNN-News18 extensively utilised augmented and virtual reality technology to provide appealing and enhanced coverage.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 10:34 am

tags #CNN-NEWS18 #Current Affairs #India #Times Now

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.