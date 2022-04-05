'Oversized meat patties': Burger King faces lawsuit for 'misleading' Whopper ads

Burger King lawsuit: The suit specifically flagged the inflated size of the company's trademark Whopper burger. (Representational image credit: www.bk.com)

As buyers, what we order by looking at advertisements is not always what we get. Ads are usually exaggerated, making products look grander than they actually are.

Recently, American fast-food giant Burger King was sued for overstating the size of its food in ads, according to NBC.

Filed on behalf of four complainants, it also flagged online complaints from other consumers and food reviewers.

The lawsuit specifically pointed to the Whopper burgers, saying that in ads, they seemed to have double the amount of meat actually served to customers.

“Burger King advertises its burgers as large burgers compared to competitors and containing oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size and contain more than double the meat than the actual burger,” the lawsuit said, according to The Seattle Times.

The lawsuit has sought monetary damages for what it called were Burger King's misleading advertisements.

"If I’m advertising a vehicle, you don’t Photoshop it to enhance it," Anthony Russo, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit, told NBC. "Sure, maybe you shoot it in its best light, but certainly you don’t make it misleading. That’s really the basis for these kinds of lawsuits."

Russo added that he was asking for more transparency in advertising.

"Big or small, justice is justice, and laws are laws," he was quoted as saying by NBC news. "And just because something happens to appear in someone’s opinion to be minor doesn’t mean that it is."