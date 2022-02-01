Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman uses 'Made in India' tablet for paperless Budget

Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman with the tablet from which she will present the Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fourth Budget today at 11am. This is also the second time the country will get a paperless Budget owing to Covid restrictions and in a push for ‘Digital India’, the government’s flagship programme.



#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget | From 'Bahi Khata' to ‘Made in India’ Tablet

Finance Minister @nsitharaman carrying the Budget in the #paperless format in a tablet kept inside a red cover with National Emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase or 'Bahi Khata'. pic.twitter.com/hv8QNZLCi8 — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) February 1, 2022

Like last year, Sitharaman will read the Budget from a ‘Made in India’ tablet. In 2019, the finance minister had ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’. The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

The printing of Budget papers was stopped last year due to Covid restrictions and this year too, as the pandemic rages, a paperless Budget will continue. The tablet has been wrapped in a red cover like the ‘bahi khata’ this year, photographs of the finance minister carrying the tablet show.

The government had also launched an app last year to make the Budget accessible to everyone on their smartphones. Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the app for MPs and public after it is presented in Parliament.

Last year, the traditional 'halwa ceremony' too was held nine days ahead of the Budget since there was no printing of the document. The ritual used to mark the commencement of printing Budget papers. This year, the 'halwa ceremony' was cancelled due to the pandemic for the first time.