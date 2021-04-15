Board exams 2021 | Here's the list of states that have cancelled or postponed the exams

With the rising number of covid-19 cases in the country amid the second wave, the Education Ministry has cancelled the Class 10 exams while postponed the CBSE Class 12 board exam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 chaired a meeting with the education ministry to take this decision. The exams were originally slated to begin on May 4, 2021.

After the CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on April 14 said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams. The International Baccalaureate (IB), however, on April 15 cancelled its examinations across the country following a surge in COVID-19 cases. There are 185 schools in India following the IB's curriculum.

Apart from CBSE board, many states like Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha, Maharashtra have also postponed or cancelled their state board exams.

Here is the complete list of states that have cancelled or postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Odisha: The Odisha government on April 15 postponed Class 10 and 12 exams in the wake of spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also said that all students of Class 9 & 11 in academic year 2020-21 will be prompted to the 10th and 12th standards respectively. They do not have to take any tests for this.

Haryana: The Haryana government on April 15 cancelled the class 10 board exams and decided to postpone the exams of class 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the result of class 10 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment of students.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government on April 14 postponed the ongoing state board exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma said. The education secretary also said that the undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred. "The situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly," he added.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government on April 14 decided to postpone the classes 10 and 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes. The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. Earlier, the government had announced a promotion for students of classes 1 to 7.

The class 10th and 12th state board examinations in Maharashtra have been postponed amid the sharp COVID-19 surge, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on April 12. "Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," Gaikwad said in a video statement issued on her social media handle.