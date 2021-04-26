COVID-19: Telangana promotes students of Classes 1 to 9 without exams

Telangana has promoted all students from Class 1 to Class 10 after the cancellation of exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government has also announced summer vacations for schools and colleges in the state from April 27 to May 31.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana government has decided to promote 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next class without examination," state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

A decision on reopening schools and junior colleges will be taken on June 1, the minister said.

The Telangana government had earlier promoted 5,21,392 Class 10 (SSC) students without exams and postponed the Class 12 final exams amid rising coronavirus cases.

While the Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the Telangana SSC board, a decision for Class 12 students will be taken in the first week of June.

On April 26, the COVID-19 tally in Telangana breached the four-lakh mark with 6,551 fresh infections and the toll crossed 2,000 with 43 more casualties.

The total number of cases now stands at over 4.01 lakh while the toll rose to 2,042. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,01,783 while with 3804 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,34,144.

The state has 65,597 active cases and over 73 thousand samples were tested on April 25. Telangana added one lakh cases in the last 49 days. It was on March 8 that the state had crossed the 3-lakh mark.