COVID-19 | Maharashtra Class 10 board exam cancelled: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Representational image

Amid second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Maharashtra has cancelled the Class 10 board exams this year.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on April 20 that the state has decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers is their top priority.



Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. Health & safety of students & teachers is our topmost priority.#ssc #hsc #exams

"Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10. Health and safety of students and teachers is our topmost priority," the Maharshtra school education minister said in a tweet.

Maharashtra Board had earlier postponed the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams to June and May end respectively.

However, now as Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and the new dates for Class 12 board exams are yet to be announced.

The class 10 students were to be held from April 29 to May 20, via the offline mode, and Class 12 were to be conducted from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra on April 19 continued to record a spurt in daily COVID-19 cases as the state added more than 68,000 fresh ones in the span of 24 hours for first time ever since the pandemic began, as per health bulletin.