MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 | Maharashtra Class 10 board exam cancelled: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Gaikwad announced on April 20 that the state has decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers are the government's top priority.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


Amid second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Maharashtra has cancelled the Class 10 board exams this year.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on April 20 that the state has decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers is their top priority.

"Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10. Health and safety of students and teachers is our topmost priority," the Maharshtra school education minister said in a tweet.

Maharashtra Board had earlier postponed the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board exams to June and May end respectively.

However, now as Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and the new dates for Class 12 board exams are yet to be announced.

Close

Related stories

The class 10 students were to be held from April 29 to May 20, via the offline mode, and Class 12 were to be conducted from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra on April 19 continued to record a spurt in daily COVID-19 cases as the state added more than 68,000 fresh ones in the span of 24 hours for first time ever since the pandemic began, as per health bulletin.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Class 10 board #Maharashtra
first published: Apr 20, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.