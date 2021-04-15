COVID-19: UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 postponed until May 20

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone the UP Board Exams for students of classes 10 and 12, till May 20. (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to postpone the UP board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 until May 20, reported PTI. Schools in the state will also remain shut till May 15.

This is the second time this year that the UP board has postponed the exam for class 10 and 12. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were pushed ahead because of the Panchayat elections. The next date was May 8 which has now been changed.

The government spokesman said that fresh dates for the examinations would be announced sometime in May, according to IANS.

After CBSE’s decision to cancel the Class 10 board examination for this year and postpone Class 12 exams, many state boards are reconsidering their decision to conduct board exams 2021 amid pandemic. While some states have decided to postpone the exams, some have decided to go ahead and conduct the board examinations as per schedule.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 11 ordered the closure of all schools till April 30, on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. However, that has now also been pushed till May 15.

The new directions came in the aftermath of a spike in coronavirus cases with the authorities imposing a night curfew in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow civic body area.

Earlier on April 2, the UP government had extended till April 11 the closure of all schools for students of Classes 1 to 8.