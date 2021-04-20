MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join our experts for discussion on ‘Re-inventing Finance: with Process, People & Technology’.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 2nd wave: ICSE class 10 board exams cancelled, Class 12 exams delayed

CISCE's Gerry Arathoon, in the circular, has also directed the principals of all affiliated schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest, the CISCE circular stated. (Representative image)

The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest, the CISCE circular stated. (Representative image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled board exams of class 10 in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The CICSE earlier announced to defer classes 10 and 12 board exams, which were to be held from May 4.

“Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The option given in the earlier circular dated April 16 2021, now stands withdrawn,” said a circular issued by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest, the circular stated.

The status of class 12 board examination remains the same as per the April 16 circular, it said.

In the April 16 circular, Arathoon said, “While class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, class 10 students will get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of fair and unbiased criteria to be developed by board.”

Close

Related stories

Arathoon, in the circular, has also directed the principals of all affiliated schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

Also, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest, he said. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus, he added.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled its class 10 board exams and deferred the class 12 board exams. Several state boards have postponed or cancelled their exams too.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CISCE #Current Affairs #education #Health #India
first published: Apr 20, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.