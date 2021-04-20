COVID-19 2nd wave: ICSE class 10 board exams cancelled, Class 12 exams delayed

The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest, the CISCE circular stated. (Representative image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled board exams of class 10 in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The CICSE earlier announced to defer classes 10 and 12 board exams, which were to be held from May 4.

“Given the present worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE (Class X) 2021 examination. The option given in the earlier circular dated April 16 2021, now stands withdrawn,” said a circular issued by Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The status of class 12 board examination remains the same as per the April 16 circular, it said.

In the April 16 circular, Arathoon said, “While class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, class 10 students will get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of fair and unbiased criteria to be developed by board.”

Arathoon, in the circular, has also directed the principals of all affiliated schools to begin the admission process for class 11, if not already started.

Also, schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest, he said. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus, he added.