Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Conrad Sangma

Representative image

The Class 12 state board examinations will be held as per the schedule in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on April 14. His statement was issued shortly after the Union Education Ministry decided to postpone the Class 12 exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sangma, in an update posted on his official Twitter handle, said the state government has decided to go ahead with the examinations after "reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state".



Reviewed the #COVID19 situation in the State. Govt. has decided that the MBOSE exams for Class XII will be held as scheduled. Health Dept. has been instructed to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive & also increase the number of vaccination centres.@drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/muy5TwK26f

— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 14, 2021

Meghalaya, which is one of the minimally affected states in the second pandemic wave so far, has recorded 270 active cases.

As per the schedule released earlier by Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), the Class 10 board exams were to be held from April 19 to May 3, and Class 12 examinations from April 16 to May 12.

A number of state governments have decided to postpone or cancel the board examinations considering the recent surge in coronavirus infections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Centre, following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exams and deferment of Class 12 exams. The students of Class 10 would be marked on the basis of internal assessments, Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank said.