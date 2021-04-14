English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Conrad Sangma

The decision to go ahead with the examinations was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister said.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Class 12 state board examinations will be held as per the schedule in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on April 14. His statement was issued shortly after the Union Education Ministry decided to postpone the Class 12 exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sangma, in an update posted on his official Twitter handle, said the state government has decided to go ahead with the examinations after "reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state".

Meghalaya, which is one of the minimally affected states in the second pandemic wave so far, has recorded 270 active cases.

As per the schedule released earlier by Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE), the Class 10 board exams were to be held from April 19 to May 3, and Class 12 examinations from April 16 to May 12.

A number of state governments have decided to postpone or cancel the board examinations considering the recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The Centre, following a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 10 board exams and deferment of Class 12 exams. The students of Class 10 would be marked on the basis of internal assessments, Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Board exams #Class 12 board exams #Conrad Sangma #coronavirus #Covid-19 #MBOSE board exams #Meghalaya
first published: Apr 14, 2021 05:20 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.