App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP, Congress have entered into undeclared pre-poll alliance in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit's had said that a unanimous decision to not ally with AAP in Delhi was taken during a meeting

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: AAP (Twitter)
Image: AAP (Twitter)
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 5 said the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered into an "undeclared pre-poll" alliance in Delhi to keep the AAP out.

"The statement by Sheila Dikshit clearly shows the difference between what the country and the Congress feel," party leader Gopal Rai said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit's had said that a unanimous decision to not ally with AAP in Delhi was taken during a meeting. The meeting was attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders of the party.

related news

"Congress uses the same language as that of BJP... it is deliberately going against the mood of the nation. Today every Indian wants to defeat the BJP, except Congress," Rai said, adding that in Delhi, the BJP has lost hope of winning after five years.

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha. All the seven Lok Sabha seats were swept by the BJP during the 2014 general elections.

"The people will respond to this undeclared alliance between BJP and Congress," Rai said.

Rai also accused the Congress of helping the BJP on "pan-India level".

"Not just in Delhi, the Congres is helping BJP in UP against the SP-BSP alliance, they are helping BJP in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee as well. Congress is helping BJP on pan India level," Rai said.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader had told Moneycontrol that none of the senior leaders in Congress' Delhi unit wanted to ally with AAP.

"Congress is gaining in Delhi, and AAP's clout is waning, which is why AAP has been pressurising Congress to enter into an alliance," the leader had said.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get C ...

Sensex Surges 378 Points Tracking Positive Domestic Cues

Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensio ...

Pininfarina Battista - The World's First Pure Electric Luxury Hyper GT ...

In Numbers | South Africa's All-rounder Conundrum Needs Sorting

IL&FS Board Charges Former Directors of Money Laundering, Criminal Int ...

Expecting Govt to Answer for Unfinished Works Has Become a New Trend, ...

Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedd ...

PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists An ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

US to end preferential trade agreement with India: Donald Trump's prot ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.