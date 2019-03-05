BJP, Congress have entered into undeclared pre-poll alliance in Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai

Moneycontrol News

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 5 said the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered into an "undeclared pre-poll" alliance in Delhi to keep the AAP out.

"The statement by Sheila Dikshit clearly shows the difference between what the country and the Congress feel," party leader Gopal Rai said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit's had said that a unanimous decision to not ally with AAP in Delhi was taken during a meeting. The meeting was attended by Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders of the party.

"Congress uses the same language as that of BJP... it is deliberately going against the mood of the nation. Today every Indian wants to defeat the BJP, except Congress," Rai said, adding that in Delhi, the BJP has lost hope of winning after five years.

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha. All the seven Lok Sabha seats were swept by the BJP during the 2014 general elections.

"The people will respond to this undeclared alliance between BJP and Congress," Rai said.

Rai also accused the Congress of helping the BJP on "pan-India level".

"Not just in Delhi, the Congres is helping BJP in UP against the SP-BSP alliance, they are helping BJP in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee as well. Congress is helping BJP on pan India level," Rai said.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader had told Moneycontrol that none of the senior leaders in Congress' Delhi unit wanted to ally with AAP.

"Congress is gaining in Delhi, and AAP's clout is waning, which is why AAP has been pressurising Congress to enter into an alliance," the leader had said.