App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No alliance with AAP, decision taken at top-level meet: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha, all of which were swept by the BJP during the 2014 general elections

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on March 5 said the party has decided not to ally with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

"A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi," Dikshit said told news agency ANI.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko also confirmed the development.

The decision was taken after Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders earlier in the day.

related news

"In the meeting, all the local leaders and MLAs in Delhi, including ex-PCC and sitting PCC, said nobody wants an alliance with AAP in Delhi," a Congress leader told Moneycontrol. "Congress is gaining in Delhi, and AAP's clout is waning, which is why AAP has been pressurising Congress to enter into an alliance," the leader added.

Earlier, AAP sources in Delhi had told Moneycontrol that the party cadre is reluctant to enter into an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.

Also Read | Why does AAP want an alliance with Congress in Delhi?

"The 2013 win for AAP was after a campaign against the Sheila Dikshit-led government. To push the workers who campaigned against her into an alliance with a party led by her would not be advisable," an AAP worker had told Moneycontrol.

The possibility of an alliance between AAP and Congress in Delhi for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls has been on the table for long.

After the late night Opposition meeting at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi on February 13, Kejriwal had said Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the party in the national capital.

"We are very worried about the nation, so we are more keen (on an alliance). The Congress has almost said no to an alliance," Kejriwal had said while addressing reporters after the meet.

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha. All the seven Lok Sabha seats were swept by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 general elections.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Ch ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Keith Flint dies at 49: Larger-than-life frontman was arguably The Pro ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's film directed by Rohit Shetty will releas ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.