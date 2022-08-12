English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Bill Gates' tribute to Shinzo Abe: 'Inspired the world to...' 

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated in July while speaking at an election rally.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    Bill Gates remembered Shinzo Abe's role in global healthcare.

    Bill Gates remembered Shinzo Abe's role in global healthcare.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has penned a tribute to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, acknowledging his contributions to the field of global healthcare.

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated in July while speaking at an election rally in Nara city, leading to an outpouring of grief across the world.

    Bill Gates, in a recent blog post, looked back on his meetings and exchanges with the Japanese leader. He said their conversations were about economy and the computer industry.

    "Most of all, though, we shared an appreciation for Japan’s leading role in improving health and saving lives around the world," Gates added in the blog. "Prime Minister Abe was a reliable champion for supporting the efforts of low- and middle-income countries."

    Gates noted that as the leader of Japan, Abe inspired the world to put attention on global health. He said that when Abe hosted G7 countries in 2016, he made sure that global health remained on the agenda.

    Close

    Related stories

    The billionaire philanthropist noted that Abe had persuaded world leaders to call for the end to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

    Gate acknowledged how under Abe, Japan scaled up efforts to ensure children everywhere get vaccinated routinely.

    "He was a strong advocate for eradicating polio," Gates added. "And under his leadership, Japan helped launch a global effort to develop vaccines that will prevent pandemics and became its top donor."

    Gates, whose own foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, works to fight diseases globally, said Abe's "leading role" in global health will be remembered for times to come.

    He added that Japan was one of his favourite places to go and he will make another trip to the country later in August.

    "This trip will be different from every other trip I have taken, because it is taking place in the shadow of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s horrifying death," Gates wrote.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Japan #Shinzo Abe
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.