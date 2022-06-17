English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Bill Gates responds to Internet Explorer retirement with conspiracy theory reference

    Conspiracy theories claim Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wants to use COVID-19 vaccines to implant microchips into people. He has laughed off the bizarre claim on many occasions.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST
    Bill Gates' Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer, 27 years after its launch.

    Bill Gates' Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer, 27 years after its launch.


    Microsoft on June 15 retired its Internet Explorer browser and social media became flooded with memes and nostalgic posts.

    Adding to the jokes was Trevor Noah's The Daily Show. They alluded to conspiracy theories about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wanting to use COVID-19 vaccines to implant microchips into people.

    "Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies," the Twitter handle of the talk show wrote. Coincidence???"

    In response, Gates said: "I guess we finally ran out of microchips."

    Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer was a reworked model of Spyglass Mosaic -- one of the first web browsers.

    Close

    Related stories

    Internet Explorer reached the peak of its popularity in 2001 -- when Microsoft launched its sixth version.

    But in the following years, users began to move away from it because of glitches and slow speed. Google Chrome gradually emerged as the leader in the browser market, with a  65 percent share, according to news agency AFP.

     

    Read: Obituary: Microsoft's Internet Explorer

     

    In May last year, Microsoft had announced that it would focus on its Microsoft Edge browser.

    "We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," the company had said. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."

    It added: "Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge."

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Internet Explorer #Microsoft
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 11:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.