As McDonald's takes a break from Russia, a look at the day when Soviet Union got its first 'Big Mak'

The first McDonald's in Russia opened on January 31, 1990.

On January 31, 1990, fast food giant McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in Russia that became a symbol of the fall of the Soviet Union and marked the beginning of a western wave in the country.

As McDonald’s downed shutters on its 847 restaurants in Russia amid the country’s fortnight long invasion of Ukraine, we look back on the mammoth opening day of the first McDonald’s in the Soviet Union.

At the time of its construction, the Pushkin Square McDonald’s outlet in Moscow was the largest in the world.

Massive crowds gathered at the restaurant to have a taste of American burgers. Serpentine queues were seen in photos waiting to get their hands on some fast food.

Soviet actors and musicians also performed outside restaurant during its opening ceremony.

Even before the store opened its gates, 5000 people had lined up to get a taste surpassing initial expectation of 1,000. 30,000 more people were served on the opening day itself – a McDonald’s record.



The first #McDonald's opened in Moscow 32 years ago, a symbol of capitalism that over time introduced classics like the The Western Gourmet Burger and McShrimp. Today, the company says it is closing some 850 restaurants in the country, at least temporarily. End of an era? pic.twitter.com/qRamjDxoPf

— Isik Mater (@isik5) March 8, 2022

600 workers (meticulously chosen from 35,000 applicants) ran the 900-seat establishment on the first day.

The ‘Big Mak’ was selling for 3.75 rubles and even though the average Soviet income was 150 people couldn’t resist a taste of American capitalism.

People were amazed to try the fast food burgers. For them, it was something they had never tasted before. Customers patiently waited for hours in queues and the inside of the restaurant amazed them further.

Fast food chains serving easy to eat items in just minutes, smiling cashiers – too many behind counters, Soviet customers had never seen such a sight.



We will be temporarily closing all restaurants and pausing all operations in Russia. Click to read the message from our CEO in its entirety: https://t.co/ncoB2A8GC6

— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2022

The Soviet Union dissolved on December 26, 1991, paving way for several more brands to establish in Russia over the years.

32 years later, all 847 McDonald’s restaurants are shutting down temporarily. Twitter marked this day as a symbol of Russia going back to Soviet days.



In 1990 I was in the queue when McDonald's opened its 1st restaurant in Moscow: when iron curtains were crumbling & Russia was embracing the West. Today McDonald's announced it is temporarily closing its 850 restaurants in Russia. Hugely symbolic.

— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) March 8, 2022

Starbucks, Pepsi and Coca-Cola, all running major businesses in Russia, are also halting operations in Russia following several other big brands who have pulled out of the country due to President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

McDonald’s has announced that they will continue to pay salaries of its 62,000 employees in Russia.