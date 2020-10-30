Andhra Pradesh bans online betting apps like MPL, Adda52; spares Dream11

Andhra Pradesh has placed a ban on online betting apps and urged the centre to consider the same. The apps that stand banned include Paytm's Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52.

Expressing concern over the emergence of online gaming and betting platforms, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also highlighted the ability of these apps to create fixations among its young users, suicides due to losing money, and violent behaviour as his reasons behind his concern reports suggest.

The CM in his letter included the names of 132 websites that offer services including online betting, gambling, and more.

According to a report by NDTV that has formal access to the letter, Reddy has also sought a ban on several sites that have nothing to do with online gambling at all, including EA.com run by American Developers EA, which is among the largest game developers in the world. The list also includes flash game sites like Zapak, MiniClip, and AddictingGames.

It did not, however, ban title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Dream11, which also offers a similar type of online gaming and allows users to make money out of it, reports said.

Reddy has informed Prasad that the state has amended the AP Gaming Act 1974 "to include online gaming, online gambling, and online betting as an offence through Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) ordinance 2020”.

According to an India Today report, the Chief Minister has mentioned that under the AP Gaming Act 1974 those who are found facilitating the operation of online games will be punished.

Actions will also be taken against the internet service providers in case they fail to block access to these games and websites in Andhra Pradesh.

"The main objectives of the amendment to the Act is to ban online gaming, online betting and online gambling. It is made a cognizable offense punishable under the Act. Moreover, the managing directors of all the online gaming companies and those involved in the running of the company are liable for punishment under the Act," Reddy said in his letter, according to a report.