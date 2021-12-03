On Ellen DeGeneres Show, Indian-American boy, 9, who runs free library and wants to be President

Anaik Sachdev,9, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneresShow.

A nine-year-old Indian-American boy, who founded a library to help those in need, was the latest guest on Ellen DeGeneres’s show. His statements won not just the talk show host’s heart but also a large number of people who watched his interview.

Anaik Sachdev, who lives in Phoenix in Arizona, US, founded “Anaik's Loving Library” during the pandemic last year after grandmother tested positive for the virus was hospitalised for weeks in isolation.

The library is meant for COVID-19 patients in underserved communities and homeless patients.

“Tell everybody about the ‘Loving Library’ and how you came up with this idea. You’re amazing,” Ellen DeGeneres asked him.

“My mom got Covid and we were isolated for about three weeks. Then my grandmother got Covid and she was in the hospital. She was very lonely and I would FaceTime her. I could see that she couild not interact with any other people,” Anaik said. “So then, my family read books to pass time. So I thought she could read books to pass time too. And she did.”

On the show, the boy explained how he brought books for his grandmother and other hospitalised patients books since he has always found that reading helps him come into a positive attitude and could also help others escape their loneliness.

“’Loving Library’ is just a mini ibrary where hospitalised Covid pateints read the books and it helps them escape their loneliness,” he said.

“9-year-old Anaik is equal parts adorable and sweet. He created a free library in his community for people in need,” the Instagram handle of The Ellen Show wrote in its video caption.

Anaik has collected over 200 books this year, which he plans to give to those in need.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he said he wants to be a National Basketball Association (NBA) player and a rapper. “If one of them doesn’t work, I want to be President because I want to change the world for good. And if that doesn’t work, I want to be an anesthesiologist.”