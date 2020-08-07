172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|air-india-express-pained-by-plane-accident-in-kozhikode-says-pm-modi-5662521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 11:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India Express: Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode, says PM Modi

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister tweeted.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode on Friday and said authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. He also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected, Modi said.

"Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation," he said.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 10:59 pm

