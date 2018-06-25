Ahmedabad hospital offering therapy to cure social media addiction

Keep a minimal home screen : Restricting the number of apps that we keep on our home screen to just the essential ones will reduce our temptation to spend extended time on them. Keeping apps like the calender app, a note taking app or a ride hailing app will keep us focused on our essential tasks. (Image: Getty Images)

As more and more people are getting hooked on to social media, to curb the menace, Samvedana Happiness Hospital in Ahmedabad is offering de-addiction therapy.

As per an Indian Express report, the hospital was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and has been established by noted psychiatrist Dr Mrugesh Vaishnav.

The prime focus of the hospital would be to offer treatment in areas of psychiatry, de-addiction and sexology.

“The spread of social media via the internet and mobile phone applications like WhatsApp etc has assumed a large proportion and it has taken total control over people’s minds over the time,” Vaishnav said.

"Even spouses talk and communicate with each other by texting messages inspite the fact that both of them are at home. It is because of social media addiction that they are losing personal contact," he added.

The renowned psychiatrist underlined the need for getting mental treatment and special hearing sessions on immediate basis to get rid of the addiction.

Vaishnav said that the use of social media has led to "marital discord, mental confusion, loss of sleep and depression." He added that the utilisation of social media beyond a point has resulted in dangerous behavioural trends like sexual offences and social disconnect.

Commending Vaishnav's efforts, CM Rupani said that people are facing "stressful conditions in life" and that the hospital would address their problems "with modern facilities."