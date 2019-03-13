App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, here's why 33% reservation for women is a masterstroke from Naveen Patnaik

Days after Patnaik's announcement, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she has reserved 41 percent seats for women from her party

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 10 said the BJD would reserve 33 percent seats for women in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This means that of the 21 Parliamentary seats in the state, seven seats would be reserved for women candidates. Odisha currently sends three women Members of Parliament (MPs) to the lower house.

For Patnaik, reservation for women has been a pet issue, and the 72-year-old satrap has been batting for 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies for a long time. Reports have suggested that while this is a step in the right direction, as far as representation of women in politics is concerned, observers noted that this is also a calculative step keeping in mind Patnaik's core voter base— Odisha's 200 lakh women population— ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

While other parties have, over the years, targeted the women voter base by handing out doles like the Ujjwala scheme (Bharatiya Janata Party), promises of passing the Women's Reservation Bill and providing free healthcare and education (Congress), Patnaik has carved a dedicated constituency for himself in Odisha.

Patnaik has established a network of self-help groups (SHGs) in the state, particularly focusing on the state's rural areas. 'Mission Shakti', as the campaign came to be called, has now managed to establish over 6 lakh SHGs across Odisha. This, in turn, has helped over 60 lakh women in getting bank loans and setting up of their own enterprises, writes journalist Ruben Banerjee in his biography of Patnaik.

"Village after village in Odisha now abounds with such positive tales of empowerment. Helped with loans at nominal interest rates, women have got together to weave and realise their dreams," Banerjee writes. This, Banerjee has argued, reaps benefits during elections, since women in the state credit Patnaik for the change it has ushered in their lives, creating in them a committed voter base. Political observers have pointed out that while other parties have launched schemes aimed at benefiting women, they haven't been able to convert them into the kind of electoral success Patnaik has.

The result reflects during polls: for instance, during the 2014 elections in Odisha, where both assembly and Lok Sabha polls happen simultaneously, Patnaik retained power authoritatively, winning 20 of the 21 Parliamentary seats and 116 of the 147 assembly seats. Over 74 percent women in Odisha voted during that election.

Patnaik is not the first member of his clan to reserve seats for women. His father, former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, had started the practice by announcing 33 percent reservation for women in panchayat raj institutions and government jobs, a first then. In 2012, Patnaik had increased the percentage to 50. The Odisha CM has been applauded for his efforts, most recently by the United Nations, which commended Patnaik's "thought leadership" in a letter.

However, the move, experts state, is trademark Patnaik: coming as it is on the cusp of elections, the BJD supremo has not said anything about reservation for assembly polls, carefully wording his statements to mean only the Lok Sabha polls. This means, according to a BJD Member of Parliament speaking to Indian Express, that it has trapped BJD's rivals in Odisha: Congress and the BJP, both of which are national parties.

"If they match BJD's move only in Odisha and not across the nation, they will look as cynical opportunists. Both will not be able to make that announcement even in Odisha," the MP said. Another reason might be the unpopularity of sitting MPs and legislators, who might have to be moved out, and tickets will be given to their female family members instead.

Days after Patnaik's announcement, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on March 2 that she has reserved 41 percent seats for women from her party. To this, Patnaik tweeted his "immense" happiness, stating that with "gathering momentum, India could see a sea change in electoral and development domain".

According to a report by The Times of India, BJD insiders are not too happy about the move, stating that they cannot afford to get the seat distribution wrong.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

