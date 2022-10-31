About Morbi bridge, that collapsed in Gujarat killing over 100 people

The bridge was crowded because of Chhath celebrations.

The collapse of a bridge in Gujarat's Morbi city last evening has led to 130 deaths, news agency PTI reported. The bridge was teeming with people since it was a Sunday and many were celebrating the festival of Chhath Puja.

Here are some facts about the structure:

1) The bridge was located over the Machchhu river. It was 100-years-old and had been restored recently.

2) Its repair took about six months and it was reopened on October 26. Just four days later, it collapsed. There were reportedly 500 people on and around the bridge yesterday.

Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 130

3) A private company named Oreva Group had been given the contract to maintain the bridge for 15 years The Indian Express reported.

4) Municipal officials told the newspaper the bridge was reopened without informing them. "We couldn’t get a safety audit of the bridge conducted,” Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala said.

5) But Oreva Group said the bridge collapsed because many people were "trying to sway it".

6) A culpable homicide case has been filed by the Gujarat police in connection with the incident.

7) Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Navy, Air Force and the fire brigade remain engaged in rescue efforts. As many as 177 people have been rescued from the river so far, news agency, ANI reported.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)