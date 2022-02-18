English
    Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC's national general secretary

    Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST
    File image: Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

    TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday formed a new officer bearers’ committee, reappointing her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the party’s national general secretary and veteran leader Yashwant Sinha as its vice-president.

    Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim in-charge of coordination.

    Banerjee had last week dissolved the erstwhile national office bearers’ committee and the portfolios that came with it, amid a growing internal strife between the old guard and the young leaders.

    She then formed a 20-member working committee, packed with party veterans.
    PTI
    Tags: #Abhishek Banerjee #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #TMC #west bengal
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:12 pm

