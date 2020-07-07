App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | US student visa restriction: How will this move impact Indian students?

What happens to the students already staying in the country? And will this be a major setback for Indian students? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US government has announced it will not allow foreign students to remain in the country, if all of their classes are moved online due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the fall season. These are students of non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 visas pursuing an education in the US.

The 200,000 Indian students on American campuses contribute at least $6 billion to the US economy, said Former US Diplomat Alice Wells.

So, what happens to the students already staying in the country? And will this be a major setback for Indian students? Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 09:39 pm

