COVID-19 | Cadilla, Dr Reddy's and 5 others undertake voluntary cut in MRP of Remdesivir to boost supply

According to a statement made on April 17, this move comes after intervention from the government.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
Remdesivir | Representative Image

Remdesivir | Representative Image


Addressing ongoing efforts to enhance the availability of Remdesivir-- a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has said that manufacturers/ marketers of the injection have undertaken a voluntary reduction in maximum retail price (MRP) of the vaccine.

According to a statement made on April 17, this move comes after intervention from the government.

Here are some of the revised prices of major 'Remdesivir injection 100mg/Vial'

Remdesivir revised prices

Earlier today,  Cabinet Minister for Maharashtra, Nawab Malik, said that the central government is denying permission to 16 export oriented units in the country that are offering to sell 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir.


The Minister also said that as per the Centre, it must be sold only by 7 companies that are producing it. "These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility," he said, adding that a quick decision is the need of the hour.

This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately.

In response, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said that Malik was unaware of the ground situation and that the Centre has been in active contact with officers of GoM and is assisting with supply of Remdesivir in every manner.

The Minister also said that doubling the production in the country and have given express permission to more 20 Plants since 12-4-2021 to manufacturers.

"Ensuring adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains our priority," he said, adding that as per the government records there is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck.

Mandaviya also requested that the list mentioned by Malik be shared with the government. "We remain committed to helping out people," he concluded.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Remdesivir
first published: Apr 17, 2021 06:29 pm

