COVID-19 second wave | Delhi, Andhra Pradesh have asked for liquid medical oxygen: Railway Board chairman

The Indian Railways is looking to supply oxygen to Delhi from Rourkela in Odisha, while demand for Andhra Pradesh will be met from Angul in Odisha.

Yaruqhullah Khan
April 23, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
Special trains will run from Maharashtra to North Indian cities


The state governments of Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have asked the Indian Railways to operate special 'Oxygen Express' trains to the states in the wake of the rising shortage of medical oxygen at hospitals.

The Railway Board Chairman Suneet Arora on April 23 said that after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the two governments of the two aforementioned states have queued up for 'Oxygen Express' services.

Arora said that each tanker on the special trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen. He added that the Indian Railways is looking to supply oxygen to Delhi from Rourkela in Odisha, while demand for Andhra Pradesh will be met from Angul in Odisha.

The Railway Board Chairman also said the special train carrying oxygen and headed to Uttar Pradesh will reach Lucknow on April 24, and the one for Maharashtra will reach Nagpur on April 23 night.

On April 23, an Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes of medical oxygen left for Maharashtra from the state-run Rashtriya Ispat Nigam's plant in Visakhapatnam, after the state government requested assistance from the Indian Railways for supply of liquid medical oxygen.

The Railway Board chairman added that around 93,000 railway beneficiaries are affected by COVID-19, and 72 railway hospitals and 5,000 beds are dedicated to their care.


The Indian Railways on April 19 said it will run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

The railways also said it would create a green corridor for fast movement of ‘Oxygen Express’ trains. The railways expect it would be able to send oxygen wherever there is such demand.
 Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers.


The prime minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting with the chief ministers of 11 states and union territories worst-affected during the second wave of coronavirus infections.


PM Modi also encouraged states to set up high-level coordination committees to develop a roadmap to allocating oxygen supplies to hospitals, including minimising lags due to transportation.

Yaruqhullah Khan
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Delhi #Maharasthra #oxygen #railways #shortage
first published: Apr 23, 2021 05:11 pm

