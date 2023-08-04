Costa Rican footballer killed in horrific crocodile attack after jumping into river

A footballer was mauled to death by a crocodile in Costa Ricca (Representational image)

A Costa Rican football player was killed by a crocodile after spontaneously jumping into a river. Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, better known as Chucho, was attacked by the crocodile after diving off a bridge into the Canas river, according to news reports.

Chucho was with a friend and a cousin who tried to dissuade him from jumping off the bridge, to no avail. Disturbing footage shows the 29-year-old footballer fighting for his life as the crocodile drags him away.

Villagers attempted to beat the crocodile to help Chucho, but the reptile refused to let go of his body. The crocodile was eventually shot by locals so the athlete’s body could be recovered. While killing protected species, including crocodiles, is prohibited in Costa Rica, police have not said whether villagers will be charged for shooting the reptile.

“It should be clarified that all efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing damage to the reptile, which was not possible,” local police was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Chucho was a footballer for Deportivo Rio Cañas and father to two children aged three and eight.

Deportivo Rio Cañas confirmed his death in a statement. "With deep sorrow we make public the death of our player Jesus Lopez Ortiz (Chucho) may God rest his soul," the team said in a statement. "Rest in Peace Chucho, we join the pain of all his family. We will miss you. You are taking a part of all of us with you, dear friend.”