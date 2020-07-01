Coronavirus pandemic | Gen X wants to return to office, but millennials prefer waiting till it's safer: LinkedIn survey

A recent survey conducted by professional networking platform LinkedIn has revealed that the older generation is more willing to go back to office than younger professionals, who wish to tread cautiously.

With the relaxations introduced to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, several organisations have been asking some of their employees to return to work. LinkedIn interviewed 1,351 Indian professionals from June 1 to 14, to find out how they react to the idea of returning to office after working from home for more than three months. Their survey revealed that Gen X looked at it favourably, while the millennials wanted to wait until it is entirely safe to return to the workspace.

As per the sixth edition of the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index, 38 percent of Gen X (population aged between 41 and 55 years) and 29 percent of boomers (aged between 56 and 76 years) were keen on returning to their workplace as soon as they are allowed. Among Gen Z (18-24 years of age), on the other hand, 29 percent wished to continue working from home, while 32 percent millennials (aged 26-40 years) felt the need to continue working remotely until the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

A reason behind this could be that the younger generation is more adept at using digital platforms for work and communication. Moreover, the kind of positions occupied by senior professionals require more managerial work, which is easier to carry out when the workforce is physically present.

According to the LinkedIn report, 55 percent of Indian professionals are worried about being exposed to the contagious and deadly novel coronavirus due to others neglecting safety precautions. Meanwhile, more than 40 percent of millennials are concerned about commuting to work and another 46 percent are unwilling to eat food with others or share common spaces.