Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s COVID-19 tally at 87,360; Assam records highest one-day spike

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-ninth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,66,840 lakh cases, which includes 16,893 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 59.1 percent. 'Unlock 2.0', guidelines for which were issued earlier, begins today.

Globally, there have been over 1.03 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.06 lakh people have died so far.