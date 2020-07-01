Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi’s COVID-19 tally at 87,360; Assam records highest one-day spike
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5.66 lakh. India's recovery rate now stands at 59.1 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-ninth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,66,840 lakh cases, which includes 16,893 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 59.1 percent. 'Unlock 2.0', guidelines for which were issued earlier, begins today.Globally, there have been over 1.03 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.06 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Unlock 2.0 begins today
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Railways to expand Mumbai local services, but not for general passengers
The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from today and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by the Maharashtra government.
“As identified by State govt., essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT (Mumbai Port Trust), Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers," Goyal tweeted.
UN Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution
The United Nations Security Council is trying again to reach an agreement on its first resolution on COVID-19 since the pandemic started circling the global in February, after a lengthy dispute between the United States and China over mentioning the World Health Organization (WHO).
A revised draft resolution by France and China was submitted for a vote yesterday and the result is expected to be announced today.
The draft resolution backs Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for global ceasefires to tackle the pandemic, and demands an "immediate cessation of hostilities" in all conflicts zones on its agenda including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan and Congo. (Input from AP)
Unlock 2.0 begins today
On June 29, the Centre had announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2.0’, the second phase of reopening of economic and other activities in the country. These will be applicable from today.
Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am.
While schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, there have been further of restrictions regarding hotels and restaurants.
Assam records highest single-day spike, tally crosses 8,000-mark
Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 613 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, with the state's tally crossing the 8,000-mark and the death toll rising to 12, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the total 8,407 cases, 2,745 are active cases, 5,647 people have recovered, 12 have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said.
Delhi records 2,199 COVID-19 cases
The national capital recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, and 62 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease is 2,742, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.
A total of 58,348 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 26,270 active cases, it said. (Input from PTI)
Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 5,66,840. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 3,34,821 patients have recovered, 16,893 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 2,15,125. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.03 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.06 lakh.
With over 26 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninety-ninth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. The government released guidelines for ‘Unlock 2.0’ which begins today.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.