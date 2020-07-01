Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 60%

With number of coronavirus cases in India rising by the thousand every day, government data released on the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate indicates a ray of hope.

India's coronavirus patient recovery rate as of July 1 is 59.43 percent and it may soon touch 60 percent. This means, of the 5,85,493 coronavirus cases that have been registered in the country, 3,47,978 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered already. India’s total coronavirus death toll is 17,400.

The government announced the news through its official handle for coronavirus updates #IndiaFightsCorona on July 1. The tweet mentioned the current COVID-19 situation in the country, including the recovery path of coronavirus patients, which has improved steadily since the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

The recovery rate was around seven percent in March-end, which rose to 26 percent by the beginning of May and jumped to 38 percent on May 18. By May end the figure touched 47.7 percent and is at 60 percent now.