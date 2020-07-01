App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 60%

The recovery rate was around seven percent in March-end, which rose to 26 percent by the beginning of May and jumped to 38 percent on May 18. By May end the figure touched 47.7 percent and is at nearly 60 percent now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

With number of coronavirus cases in India rising by the thousand every day, government data released on the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate indicates a ray of hope.

India's coronavirus patient recovery rate as of July 1 is 59.43 percent and it may soon touch 60 percent. This means, of the 5,85,493 coronavirus cases that have been registered in the country, 3,47,978 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered already. India’s total coronavirus death toll is 17,400.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
The government announced the news through its official handle for coronavirus updates #IndiaFightsCorona on July 1. The tweet mentioned the current COVID-19 situation in the country, including the recovery path of coronavirus patients, which has improved steadily since the lockdown was imposed on March 25.

The recovery rate was around seven percent in March-end, which rose to 26 percent by the beginning of May and jumped to 38 percent on May 18. By May end the figure touched 47.7 percent and is at 60 percent now.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #recovery rate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.