Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has decided to cancel the end semester examinations for final-year students, which were supposed to be held online.

On June 9, the university had announced its decision to conduct the end semester exams online. However, on June 22, a notification undersigned by the Controller of Examinations, CUTN, informed that they have decided not to conduct the April-May 2020 end semester examinations in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Notably, Tamil Nadu is among the states worst-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with more than 28,000 active cases at the moment.

All students, barring those enrolled in MPhil and PhD programmes, will be assessed on the basis of their performance in the continuous internal assessment (CIA) held during the current semester and the CGPA earned till the previous semester considering the subjects passed by the students.

The CUTN notification further explains that 60 percent weightage will be given to the CIA, while 40 percent weightage will be given to the CGPA earned so far in theory courses. For practical courses, the entire weightage will be on the CIA of the current semester and no other examination will be held.

The modality will also be applicable to backlog or arrear papers of all final year students, alongside third-semester PG students, ninth semester of all Integrated Programme students, and private candidates who had completed their course earlier but registered for arrear papers.

Meanwhile, a decision on whether to conduct supplementary examinations for all other students will be taken later, the notification informed.