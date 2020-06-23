Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 62,000; global tally at 90 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4.25 lakh. India's recovery rate has risen to around 55.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-first day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 4,25,282 lakh cases, which includes 13,966 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 55.8 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 90.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.7 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization
The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus' global activity, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
WHO's emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said that COVID-19 cases are rising because the epidemic is "developing in a number of populous countries at the same time."
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records 267 new COVID-19 cases; total reaches 5,853
Assam reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on June 22, taking the total number of infections in the state to 5,853, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnendu Paul was among those who tested positive, an official said.
Meanwhile, 161 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,565, the minister said.
Of the total 5,853 positive cases, 2,276 are active, nine people have died, 3,565 have recovered and three migrated out of the state, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Gilead targets remdesivir supply for two million COVID-19 patients by year-end
Gilead Sciences Inc said on June 22 it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year end to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients, more than double its previous target of one million.
The company also said it hoped to start trials in August of an easier-to-use inhaled version of the medicine, currently administered only intravenously.
Remdesivir is at the forefront in the fight against the virus after the drug helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial. It was granted emergency use authorization in the United States and full approval in Japan. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Odisha LVE updates | Odisha starts COVID-19 testing of 1,500 people who will pull chariots during Rath Yatra
The Odisha government yesterday launched a massive coronavirus test drive in Puri following the Supreme Court's directive that all those engaged in pulling chariots during Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra must have mandatory COVID-19 negative report, an official said.
The Rath Yatra involves three chariots — Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan.
Not more than 500 people, including servitors and security personnel, are allowed to pull one chariot, and hence, the administration requires 1,500 people to pull the three chariots. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | 2,909 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 62,000; death toll at 2,233
Delhi recorded 2,909 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 22, taking the tally in the city over the 62,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,233, authorities said.
From June 19 to June 21, 3,000 or more fresh cases were being reported per day in the national capital.
Fifty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,175 on June 21. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 90 lakh-mark globally last night, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 4,25,282. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 2,37,196 patients have recovered, 13,699 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,74,387. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 90.7 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.7 lakh.
With over 23.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
