BMC seeks Mumbai Police's help to trace 70 missing COVID-19 patients

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sought help from Mumbai Police to trace 70 coronavirus patients who went missing. The issue came to the fore after people who tested positive for COVID-19 could not be contacted on the given phone numbers and address.
After the BMC released the list of missing patients, it was learnt that one of the phone numbers given belonged to a BMC officer. All cases of missing patients are from Mumbai's Malad area -- one of the worst-affected parts of the city, reported NDTV.Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aslam Shaikh, said, "We were unable to track few COVID-positive patients but they have not fled. It is possible that mistakes were made white noting down their phone numbers or address." There is a possibility that few may be migrant workers and may have left town after getting treatment, he added.
the recovered cases to 34,119, an official release said. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 29,781, it said.
