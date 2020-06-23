App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC seeks Mumbai Police's help to trace 70 missing COVID-19 patients

All cases of missing patients are from Mumbai's Malad area, which is one of the worst-affected parts in the city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sought help from Mumbai Police to trace 70 coronavirus patients who went missing. The issue came to the fore after people who tested positive for COVID-19 could not be contacted on the given phone numbers and address.

After the BMC released the list of missing patients, it was learnt that one of the phone numbers given belonged to a BMC officer. All cases of missing patients are from Mumbai's Malad area -- one of the worst-affected parts of the city,  reported NDTV.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Aslam Shaikh, said, "We were unable to track few COVID-positive patients but they have not fled. It is possible that mistakes were made white noting down their phone numbers or address." There is a possibility that few may be migrant workers and may have left town after getting treatment, he added.
Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok confirmed that the BMC has sought their assistance in tracing these patients. "This list has been shared with the police. Ward officers and police are working together. We have been tracing all those people who test positive so they can be guided about the correct line of treatment," he said.


The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose by 1,128 on Monday to 67,635 while the death toll went up by 20 to 3,735, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 628 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the number of
the recovered cases to 34,119, an official release said. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 29,781, it said.


Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

 (With inputs from PTI)


First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #BMC #India #mumbai

