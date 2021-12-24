MARKET NEWS

Consumer Rights Day 2021: History, significance and this year's theme

Every year, a theme is allocated to the celebrations and this year the theme for Consumer Rights Day 2021 is 'tackling plastic pollution'.

Ankita Sengupta
December 24, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
In India, Consumers Rights Day is celebrated on December 24. (Image credit: Twitter)

In India, Consumers Rights Day is celebrated on December 24. (Image credit: Twitter)


Although World Consumer Day is celebrated on March 15, India observes it on December 24 because it was on December 24, 1986, that the Consumer Protection Act 1986 received the approval of the President of India and came into force.

Ever since, National Consumer Day is observed every year on December 24 to spread awareness to about consumer importance, their rights, and responsibilities. The objective of the Act is to protect consumers against different types of exploitation such as defective goods, unsatisfactory services, and unfair trade practices.

Consumer rights in India
The Consumer Protection Act guarantees six basic rights:
1. Right to choose the product
2. Right to be protected from all kinds of hazardous goods
3. Right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products
4. Right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests
5. Right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed

6. Right to complete consumer education.

Theme of Consumer Rights Day 2021

Every year, a theme is allocated to the celebrations and this year the theme is 'tackling plastic pollution'.

Consumers International, a membership organisation for consumer groups around the world, stated, "We are currently facing a global plastic pollution crisis. Although plastic can be a highly useful material in everyday life, our consumption and production of plastics have become unsustainable."

"Now is a critical time in highlighting, addressing, and tackling plastic pollution as the global COVID-19 pandemic adds to the rise of single-use plastics including face masks, gloves, and food packaging," it added.

A global study in 2019 found that 82% of respondents are aware of plastic waste and already taking practical actions to tackle plastic pollution. As a global consumer movement, we must support consumers to mobilise businesses, governments, and civil society to make tackling plastic pollution and sustainable consumption the easy choice for all.

Consumer is the prime of business, say leaders

Union Minister of State for Ports and Tourism Shripad Y. Naik tweeted, "On this Consumer Rights Day, make sure that you feel respected and protected in the market. Consumer is the prime of business. Happy Consumer Rights Day!"

NCP leader Nawab Mallik posted, "Consumers play a vital role in the economy! Today, on National Consumer Rights Day let us ensure to stay committed towards the rights of consumers and raise awareness about it."

While the Chief Minister's Office of Punjab stressed that "National Consumer Day provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of consumer rights and focuses on the need to spread awareness about consumer importance and responsibilities."
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #consumer #Consumer Rights Day #Plastics
first published: Dec 24, 2021 10:56 am

