Consumer Rights Day 2021: History, significance and this year's theme

In India, Consumers Rights Day is celebrated on December 24. (Image credit: Twitter)

Although World Consumer Day is celebrated on March 15, India observes it on December 24 because it was on December 24, 1986, that the Consumer Protection Act 1986 received the approval of the President of India and came into force.

Ever since, National Consumer Day is observed every year on December 24 to spread awareness to about consumer importance, their rights, and responsibilities. The objective of the Act is to protect consumers against different types of exploitation such as defective goods, unsatisfactory services, and unfair trade practices.

The Consumer Protection Act guarantees six basic rights:1. Right to choose the product2. Right to be protected from all kinds of hazardous goods3. Right to be informed about the performance and quality of all products4. Right to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests5. Right to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed

6. Right to complete consumer education.

Every year, a theme is allocated to the celebrations and this year the theme is 'tackling plastic pollution'.

Consumers International, a membership organisation for consumer groups around the world, stated, "We are currently facing a global plastic pollution crisis. Although plastic can be a highly useful material in everyday life, our consumption and production of plastics have become unsustainable."

"Now is a critical time in highlighting, addressing, and tackling plastic pollution as the global COVID-19 pandemic adds to the rise of single-use plastics including face masks, gloves, and food packaging," it added.

A global study in 2019 found that 82% of respondents are aware of plastic waste and already taking practical actions to tackle plastic pollution. As a global consumer movement, we must support consumers to mobilise businesses, governments, and civil society to make tackling plastic pollution and sustainable consumption the easy choice for all.

Union Minister of State for Ports and Tourism Shripad Y. Naik tweeted, "On this Consumer Rights Day, make sure that you feel respected and protected in the market. Consumer is the prime of business. Happy Consumer Rights Day!"

NCP leader Nawab Mallik posted, "Consumers play a vital role in the economy! Today, on National Consumer Rights Day let us ensure to stay committed towards the rights of consumers and raise awareness about it."

