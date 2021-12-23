MARKET NEWS

English
NTPC to procure 20 tonnes waste plastic daily from GNIDA, generate 400 kW power

At present, the GNIDA has one waste remediation plant in the Lakhnawali area of Greater Noida where garbage is segregated. Of the total garbage collected daily, 50 per cent is domestic waste, which is used for making compost.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Representational image

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will procure 20 tonnes of plastic waste daily from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and use it to generate 400 kilowatts of electricity, officials said on Thursday. An agreement for this was signed between the state-run NTPC and the GNIDA, the officials said.

At present, the GNIDA has one waste remediation plant in the Lakhnawali area of Greater Noida where garbage is segregated. Of the total garbage collected daily, 50 per cent is domestic waste, which is used for making compost, the GNIDA said in a statement. Half of remaining garbage is processed and used in construction work or at land filling sites, while the rest is the leftover plastic waste, for which the GNIDA was looking for a buyer, it added.

ALSO READ: NTPC Renewable Energy signs PPA for 325 MW solar projects

"With an initiative led by GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, the research and development centre of the NTPC's Greater Noida branch has agreed to procuring 20 tonnes of the plastic waste," according to the statement. "The NTPC will take the processed plastic waste from the remediation centre in Lakhnawali village and use it to convert the waste into fuel which would eventually be used to generate electricity," the GNIDA said.

NTPC's Shashwatam said the waste plastic would be used by the state-run firm to make fuel and generate electricity which would be used to power its research and development centre in Greater Noida. "This waste could generate 400 kilowatts of power a day," the NTPC official was quoted as saying.

GNIDA Deputy General Manager Salil Yadav said the initiative is beneficial from the point of view of the environment. "Plastic is detrimental for both air and water. Sometimes some stray animals consume plastic and fall ill to the extent that they lose their lives. This initiative would also address such problems," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, GNIDA Additional CEO Deep Chandra appealed to the people to reduce the use of plastic in everyday life by adopting greener alternatives to save environment.
Tags: #GNIDA #National Thermal Power Corporation #Power generation #waste plastic
first published: Dec 23, 2021 08:39 pm

