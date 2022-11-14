Children’s Day 2022: 5 new books to gift to kids

Happy Children's Day!

What makes a perfect gift for children? Stories and worlds that will give flight to their imagination. On this Children's Day, show the little ones you know the magic of reading by gifting them these books.

1) My India: Ideas for the Future by APJ Abdul Kalam

This penguin collector's edition compiles the speeches of India's awe-inspiring former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Gift it to your children for some valuable lessons on determination and resilience.

2) The Magic Of The Lost Story: Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty's book promises to take readers on another adventure-filled experience with Nooni, the 12-year-old protagonist of The Magic of the Lost Temple. Filled with artworks, the book is sure to fascinate the little ones.



Join us today evening at 5:30pm for the launch of @sudhamurty's much-awaited latest book, The Magic of the Lost Story. She will also in conversation with the author of The Gita for Children, Roopa Pai, followed by reader interaction & book signing session. Do come! pic.twitter.com/Ac6GdFtRzB

— Bookworm Bookstore, Blr (@bookworm_Kris) November 4, 2022

3) The Truth About Mrs Claus by Meena Harris

American author Meena Harris' story about being true to oneself makes for an empowering read. Read this book to children to teach them about holding their own.



Adding this beautiful book signed by the one & only @meena to my collection makes me so happy. It’s such an empowering story & I highly encourage everyone to pick it up at your location bookstore! Congratulations, Meena, The Truth about Mrs. Claus is truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/Zhk9pUYR6m — Marta (@Martaaaaa) November 12, 2022



4) Ramanujan: From Zero to Infinity by Arundhati Venkatesh and Priya Kuriyan

Inspire the little ones in your life with this book on legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The book is part of the The Great Minds at Work series, that chronicles the childhoods of pioneering personalities.



RAMANUJAN: FROM ZERO TO INFINITY https://t.co/gjUKKPBHKo — Funky Rainbow (@thefunkyrainbow) October 31, 2022



5) Get Hooked

What's better than one book? A whole set of books!

Get your children reading with these short books set in various locations across India, comprising exercises and illustrations to pique their interest.