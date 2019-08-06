Celebs want Amit Shah to solve Saki Naka traffic woes

Home Minister Amit Shah emerged as the hero of the internet after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred a “special status” on Jammu and Kashmir. While the citizens and politicians across the nation are still divided over their stance on the historic move, it turned out that the who's who of Mumbai just have one thing to say – “now solve our traffic issues”.

The financial capital of the country is known to be plagued by mega traffic jams. There is never any respite from this perennial issue, which only intensifies manifold every monsoon.

Some of the harrowed citizens of Mumbai decided to turn to “saviour” Mota Bhai for help with finding a permanent solution to one of the worst traffic-affected stretches in the city’s suburbs – Saki Naka.



Thank you Amit Shah for #KashmirParFinalFight

Now that you have the time can you please solve the Saki Naka traffic problem which is going on also since 1947 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 5, 2019



Dear #AmitShah

now that you have solved the Kashmir problem can you please take some time out and also resolve the Saki Naka traffic problem which is going on also since 1947

Regards

Akkha Mumbai — imran manihar (@manihar_imran_) August 5, 2019



You have written so many columns .can u take your time to help us clean the saki naka drains.

— Hltesh (@MEHITESH85) August 5, 2019



Damn he is the Home Minister of India Not Traffic Constable of Saki Naka...

This shows how shallow and demented you are ..I strongly suggest you seek some help https://t.co/IExDJOK9p5 — Mahesh Joshi(@MaheshJoshi_MJ) August 5, 2019



Amit Shah can hardly help such narrow minds which are stuck on Saki Naka traffic !

— Capt.Harish Pillay (@captpillay) August 5, 2019



Since 1947 and u nvr wrote to Nehru to Manmohan singh about saki naka

— TresVida (@TresVida18) August 6, 2019

Celebrated author and socialite Shobha De and actor-comedian Atul Khatri were among those who addressed open letters to Amit Shah on Twitter, asking him to somehow solve the Saki Naka traffic issue that had been around since “1947”.However, it seems that most of the desi netizens did not get the sarcasm in the tweets, and jumped on to school the author. While some actually pointed out that Saki Naka is a city-specific concern, so Amit Shah won't look into it. The others questioned her lack of knowledge for asking the home minister to look into such "petty problems".