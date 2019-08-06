App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Celebs want Amit Shah to solve Saki Naka traffic woes

From students to office goers and celebrities, everyone has been addressing open letters to Amit Shah on Twitter

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
Representational Image

Home Minister Amit Shah emerged as the hero of the internet after the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred a “special status” on Jammu and Kashmir. While the citizens and politicians across the nation are still divided over their stance on the historic move, it turned out that the who's who of Mumbai just have one thing to say – “now solve our traffic issues”.

The financial capital of the country is known to be plagued by mega traffic jams. There is never any respite from this perennial issue, which only intensifies manifold every monsoon.

Some of the harrowed citizens of Mumbai decided to turn to “saviour” Mota Bhai for help with finding a permanent solution to one of the worst traffic-affected stretches in the city’s suburbs – Saki Naka.

Close
Celebrated author and socialite Shobha De and actor-comedian Atul Khatri were among those who addressed open letters to Amit Shah on Twitter, asking him to somehow solve the Saki Naka traffic issue that had been around since “1947”.



However, it seems that most of the desi netizens did not get the sarcasm in the tweets, and jumped on to school the author. While some actually pointed out that Saki Naka is a city-specific concern, so Amit Shah won't look into it. The others questioned her lack of knowledge for asking the home minister to look into such "petty problems".





Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Article 370 #Home Minister #Mumbai traffic

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.