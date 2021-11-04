Carrie Bradshaw's iconic apartment from "Sex and the City" on Airbnb for...

Sarah Jessica Parker will virtually greet guests at the Airbnb apartment. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by sarahjessicaparker)

For all the fans of “Sex and the city”, Carrie Bradshaw has listed her iconic New York apartment on Airbnb. The listing will be a walk down the memory lane for avid followers of the 23-year-old comedy-drama series.

The rental platform has opened its doors to a recreation of the apartment in Upper East Side where Carrie Bradshaw, the character played by actor Sarah Jessica Parker, lived.

Bookings will open on November 8 for a night’s stay on November 12 and 13. The apartment stay will cost Rs. 1,714 per night.

The mega collaboration comes weeks before the release of “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…”, on HBO.

Guests checking in to the one bedroom-one bathroom apartment will be welcomed by the actor herself, virtually. They will also get a chance to play dress-up in Bradshaw’s carefully curated fashion closet and get a photoshoot done.

Photographs on Airbnb’s listing page shows stunning views of the bedroom, the fashion closer with blue walls, the spacious living room and a study.

Amenities include air-conditioning, WiFi, a dedicated workspace, security cameras, heating, and smoke alarm among others.

“It's delightful to be in such a familiar space, and we think you'll love the reminders of Carrie you will find scattered throughout,” Sarah Jessica Parker wrote on Instagram.

Those who stay in the apartment treated to brunch and Cosmos in New York’s Chelsea. On the cult show, it was over many such meals that Carrie Bradshaw and her friends bonded.

Last November, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri made their home in Delhi available for fans through a contest after collaborating with Airbnb. The house was redesigned by Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, for the guests who would rent the home.