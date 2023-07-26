Who is Bronny James, NBA superstar LeBron James's son who had a cardiac arrest?

Bronny James is considered one of the top point guards in the United States.

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a training session. The 18-year-old collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California team-mates in Los Angeles. He is now in a stable condition, news agency AFP reported, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.

Bronny James is ranked among the top US high school prospects and considered one of the top point guards in the United States.

It was in May this year that he committed to playing for the University of Southern California’s Trojans basketball team.

When he was a senior in high school earlier this year, he was named a McDonald's All-American.

Some analysts have already marked James as a likely top-10 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. He would turn 20 in October 2024, the same month that the 2024-25 NBA campaign will start. Bronny James’s father, LeBron James, has expressed interest to one day play alongside his son in the NBA before his famed career comes to a close.

James was born in 2004, when his father was just 19 and the mother Savannah Brinson was just 18. He started playing basketball right from his childhood and started drawing national attention to his game when he was 10. In school too, he played various tournaments.