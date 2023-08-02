Bride wades through flood water on aisle amid Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines. Video goes viral

"We just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what," Dianne Victoriano said. (Image: Maria Jasmin Halili/Facebook)

A video of a bride wading through flood water that had collected on the aisle of her wedding venue has gone viral online. The incident happened in Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri that has caused flooding. Dianne Victoriano was seen walking in ankle-deep water at the Barasoain Church in Malolos.

"We just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what," Victoriano told The Independent.

The couple mentioned that they were feeling anxious ahead of their wedding because of the heavy rain. However, nothing stopped them from getting married at the Barasoain Church. Even the wedding guests braved everything and arrived at the church to witness the occasion.

"It didn't matter if the guests refused to come because of the situation. What's important is that we wanted to be married, that the two of us were there, and that our families were with us," the bride added.

A video of the same was shared on Facebook by Maria Jasmin Halili and has since gone viral all over social media. She even compared the situation to a similar wedding scene from the film “Crazy Rich Asians”.

Social media users congratulated the couple in the comments section.

“The wedding must go on, congratulations,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Kudos to the guests who didn't leave them until the end.”

Meanwhile, Typhoon Doksuri, locally known as “Egay”, has caused flooding in many parts of the province of Bulacan. It has also caused heavy rain, power outages and displaced thousands of people. The violent storm hit an island on Wednesday and lashed northern Philippine provinces with strong wind and rain.