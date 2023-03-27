Boss’ ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance with team to beat Monday blues. Watch video

Keeping things real on a Monday, read this Instagram post. (Image credit: Instagram).

Feeling the Monday blues? Take a cue from this manager and his team who danced to party anthem Naatu Naatu to stay upbeat at work.

The team's dance routine was captured in a video uploaded to a jewellery brand's Instagram page.

It showed the boss leading the way and employees mimicking his steps. But when time came for the hook step, they broke off from the routine and danced to their own rhythm.





The fun video made many Instagram users wish they were part of the team.

"Office ho toh aisa." That's how an office should be, one user wrote.

"Is there a vacancy (in your team)?" another person enquired.

Others responded with laughing and fire emoticons.

Naatu Naatu has dominated social media for months now. The catchy song from Telugu blockbuster RRR is not just a big hit in India but across the world.

Earlier this month, it brought home the ultimate film prize -- a Best Song Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first track from an Indian production to win an Oscar.

Naatu Naatu was also performed live at the A-list ceremony.

Watch how Team ‘RRR’ celebrated Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in viral photos, videos

Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani, with lyrics from Chandrabose. Its singers are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Before the Oscars, Naatu Naatu created history at the Golden Globe Awards and went on to win several other foreign film awards, including one from the Hollywood Critics Association.

Watch: The moment when RRR won Golden Globes award for 'Naatu Naatu'