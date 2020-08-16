Book Review: High priestess of ‘minimalism' Marie Kondo offers tips on how to declutter your career

Marie Kondo

and Scott Sonenshei

By now you’ve probably heard of Marie Kondo, high priestess of a ‘minimalistic’ and simplicity-loving outlook towards living. Her philosophy revolves around the question, “Does this spark joy?” and her suggestion is to preferably get rid of whatever does not spark joy in you. Based on this advice, her complete programme promises nothing less than happiness. The KonMari method, as it is called, has spawned her remarkable success: she has a New York Times bestseller book called the life-changing magic of tidying up, as well as a Netflix show called Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

Kondo’s first book dealt with tidying up at home. But Kondo believes that her KonMari method of tidying up is applicable to all aspects of life – especially work life. It is the subject of her second book, Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life that she has co-written with professor Scott Sonenshein, a well-known writer in his own right. Kondo and Sonenshein gently lob the question “Does this spark joy?” to all aspects of work life, including meetings, daily job-related tasks, cluttered workspaces, team-building and team-composition, as well as the composition of your social and offline networks and the nature of the files clogging up your computer. The authors write, “This book is not just about how to tidy up your workspace. It’s about how to put in order both the physical and nonphysical aspects of your job, including your digital data, time, decision-making, and networks, and how to spark joy in your career… [I]t’s tidying up properly that makes it possible to spark joy at work.”

The authors begin by tackling the most visible kind of clutter: they tell us that clutter of the physical kind “increases cortisol levels, a primary stress hormone. Chronically high levels of cortisol can make us more susceptible to depression, insomnia, and other mental disorders, as well as such stress-related physical disorders as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes”. Moreover, physical clutter leads to things being misplaced, and searching for these “adds up to an average of one workweek per year per employee… In the United States alone, this loss in productivity when converted to cash amounts to an estimated US$89 billion annually”. This figure, by a study conducted by a corporate, applies only to physical clutter. This is common clutter such as old papers, documents, stationery, electrical/electronic cruft, unused products such as books, and even objects of sentimental value. Here the thoroughness of the authors must be commended; they seem to have included all the ingredients of physical clutter.

There is also “nonphysical clutter”, the authors say: “excess emails, files, and online accounts… many meetings and other tasks…” Presumably in the US alone, “unproductive meetings” cost over $399 billion annually, the authors say. Clearly, companies will save a lot of money by eliminating such clutter. We are told to ‘tidy up’ our time by figuring out how many of our tasks spark joy in us, and eliminating as many joyless ones as we can. This may involve radical decisions such as delegation, or even letting go of some work goals that may increase one’s earnings over time but also bring more misery in their wake. The authors also tell us how to ‘tidy up’ the hundreds or thousands of decisions we make daily, in the process saving ourselves from misery, saving time and mental energy. We are advised how to declutter our schedule of meetings, eliminating those meetings that do not align with our goals. We are also told how to make the most of meetings that we do choose to attend.

I especially liked the tip about tidying up one’s social and real-world networks. The authors raise the question whether having a lot of people in your network (or followers in your social network) is especially helpful in finding out what you need and sparking joy. We are also told how to make meaningful connections by approaching people with genuineness and helpfulness.

At no point does the advice seem patronising. The tone is conversational and friendly, and the language is invariably accessible. This is not a textbook; it is designed to induce thinking. Every few pages, there is a prompt and an exercise inviting you to take a decluttering look at one aspect of your work life. The famous question keeps popping up: “Does this spark joy?” The authors lace the question with nuance: we are asked to divide joy into three categories, “things that directly spark joy, those that provide functional joy, and those that lead to future joy”.

The authors also say that tidying up leads to personal development, “to begin a dialogue with yourself through tidying – to discover what you value by exploring why you are working in the first place and what kind of working style you want”. Moreover, the authors say, tidying up makes us understand ourselves better through our decision to keep or to discard certain things: “[T]idying up is really an epic voyage of self-discovery”. The authors provide many case studies showing that tidying up gave people a new direction in life.

I don’t know about that, but I have personally experienced that small changes can sweeten work. It happened to me. Something as simple as avoiding my laptop during the initial stages of writing assignments, and instead, using fountain pens and good paper to take down notes, has made me more eager to get to work. Using smooth writing fountain pens brought a tactile and sensual element into my work, and made me slow down and think more deliberately. Using different inks on different days has made work more playful, too. So, clearly, it is true that sparking joy in work enhances productivity and work satisfaction.

Suhit Kelkar is a freelance Journalist. He is the author of the poetry chapbook named The Centaur Chronicles.

But is this enough? Are things really that simple? Can the individual or team alone spark joy at work? What about oppressive hierarchies, stifling organisations, what about work that ranges from underpaid to excessive to dead-end to deadening to dangerous, what about exploitation along political, religious, caste, gender lines in a country such as India? Surely such factors make for more misery than untidiness at work. The book does not address work made miserable by systemic issues such as these. Instead, it places the onus squarely on the individual – you – to “spark joy at work”. So, is the KonMari method enough? I am not sure. What I am reasonably sure of is that sparking joy at the individual level does help somewhat, and so am recommending this book to the general audience.