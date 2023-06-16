Blood-covered pilot keeps calm and records video after massive bird hits aircraft. Watch

Bloodstains covered the pilot's face and uniform but he remains unfazed. (Image: screengrab from video @aviationbrk/Twitter)

A pilot in Ecuador displayed exceptional composure after an enormous bird crashed through the windscreen into his cockpit and left him covered in blood after which he shot a video of the heart-stopping incident that left spectators in awe.

Squadron leader Ariel Valiente became an unexpected sensation when he recorded the ordeal in Vinces, located in the Los Ríos Province. The video quickly went viral.

The footage reveals the aftermath of the collision, with remnants of the bird and its talons hanging perilously above the pilot. Bloodstains cover Valiente's face and uniform but he remains unfazed and continues to steer the aircraft.

Authorities have not yet identified the species of the bird involved in the incident. Speculation has emerged suggesting that it may have been an Andean Condor, a big bird known for its vast wingspan, which can reach up to 10 feet.

Aviation authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident to determine the altitude at which the aircraft was flying and the specific route it was following during the encounter. No official conclusions have been reached yet.

A flight instructor offered insight into this extraordinary calmness, telling DailyMail, "When in a stressful situation, pilots will revert to the first thing they learned. That's why initial training is so important."

Responses to the viral video poured in, with one individual expressing concern for the bird, stating, "Poor bird. This is one of my worries while flying."

One user on Twitter wrote: “I’ve heard of roadkill, but never have I seen or heard of airkill.”

“This guy is a legend,” tweeted another. “This pilot should be awarded for not losing control & landing aircraft safely. Saving millions of dollars aircraft,” another comment read.

Just a few months prior, another incident took place when a bird collided with one of the engines of a passenger plane. During Avianca airline's AV9377 flight from San Andrés Island to Bogotá in Colombia, the aircraft had to perform an emergency landing due to the encounter.

Flames were observed shooting out of one of the engines shortly after takeoff, prompting the pilot to take swift action. The Airbus A 320-214 successfully landed back at Gustavo Rojas Pinilla International Airport.

Another incident in 2016 revealed shocking photographs of damage inflicted upon a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane following a bird strike. A passenger at Jeddah airport spotted a gaping hole in the left wing of the Airbus A333 and upon closer inspection, airport staff discovered the remains of a dead bird, seemingly an eagle, embedded in the aircraft.