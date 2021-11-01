This company is hiring a “Chief Dipping Officer”, will pay £1,000 to eat chicken nuggets

The “Chief Dipping Officer” needs to have superior dipper taste buds, the company said. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by birdseyeuk)

A frozen foods company is looking for a “Chief Dipping Officer” who can share their dipping wisdom for the brand’s chicken nuggets. The selected person will get £1,000 and a year’s supply of the company’s chicken dippers, a snack similar to nuggets.

Frozen foods maker Birds Eye recently announced that it is accepting applications for the role of “Chief Dipping Officer”, or “CDO”, who will be an honorary brand ambassador for its chicken dippers.

The person is required to be an expert in “the perfect crunch”, the company said in the job profile on its UK website. It also said the right candidate can showcase their passion for Birds Eye Chicken Dippers and has a solid background in dipper to sauce ratios.” Superior taste buds and not being afraid to experiment with new combinations too are needed.

The “Chief Dipping Officer” will also need skills to identify a dip that will suit the whole family, Birds Eye said.

The “Chief Dipping Officer” will work with the brand to create engaging content for its social media channels. Other responsibilities include advising dipper fans on the best way to dip a dipper, trying out some of the weirdest dipper and sauce combinations, and recommend the perfect sauce pairing for dippers to consumers.

Birds Eye shared an e-mail id to which those interested can write too, along with a 25-word cover letter explaining their love for the brand’s chicken dippers and why they should be chosen as the CDO.